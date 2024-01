Munavar Faruqui appeared surrounded by fans. The comedian raised the trophy of Bigg Boss 17. Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra were runners-up.

Bigg Boss 17 has finally ended and the show has got its winner. Munawar Faruqui has lifted the trophy of the show and his happiness is clearly shown. The comedian was spotted outside the sets of Bigg Boss last night, where his fans were very happy. Munawar Faruqui came out of the car and showed the trophy to the fans. The comedian seems overwhelmed. Not only this, the journey of Munawar Faruqui has been full of ups and downs. Munawar has been seen emotional many times in the house and many things about his personal life have come to the fore in the show. Let us tell you that Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar were the top 2 contestants of the show. People also liked their friendship very much. For more information please watch the video.