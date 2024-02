Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui recently snapped in Mumbai. The comedian was looking handsome. He was mobbed by fans.

Bigg Boss 17 is over but there are some contestants of the show who are continuously in the headlines. One of them is the winner of the show Munawar Faruqui. The comedian maintains a strong fan following. Ever since Munawar Faruqui came out of the house, a crowd of people has been seen gathering to see him. In such a situation, recently Munawar Faruqui was spotted in Mumbai where he was seen in a white t-shirt. A crowd gathered there to see Munawar. Munawar Faruqui was seen posing for pictures with his fans. Let us tell you that Munawar Faruqui's journey inside the Bigg Boss house has been quite full of ups and downs. The comedian has been seen getting emotional many times in the house.

Munawar Faruqui has also been the winner of Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Up. Munawar is an Indian comedian. He has got a different identity from the show Lock Up. Munawar has also been liked a lot in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17.