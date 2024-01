Bigg Boss 17 has finally ended and the show has got its winner. Munawar Faruqui has lifted the trophy of ...

Bigg Boss 17 has finally ended and the show has got its winner. Munawar Faruqui has lifted the trophy of the show and his happiness is palpable. The comedian was recently spotted in Dongri where he arrived with the trophy. Many people had come to see Munawar Faruqui and to boost his morale. Munawar Faruqui's journey inside the Bigg Boss house was quite ups and downs and he has been seen getting emotional inside the house many times. Many stories related to Munawar Faruqui's personal life were made public in the show. Well, the fans' love continues to shower on him and the comedian has won the trophy of Bigg Boss 17. Munawar has been heard many times in the show saying that the trophy will go to Dongri only and the comedian has reached Dongri today with the trophy. For more information please watch the video.