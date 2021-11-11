videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar PROMO: 'Khudke ghar ke andar aise pesh aate ho?' Salman Khan SLAMS Afsana Khan for violence

Entertainment News

Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash has a boyfriend in the house; Jay Bhanushali says, 'Control mein nahi hai tera baby'

Interviews

Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal on his decision to opt out of Bigg Boss OTT, game plans and more [EXCLUSIVE]

Interviews

Bigg Boss 15: Ieshaan Sehgaal REVEALS his mother feels he is like Sidharth Shukla [EXCLUSIVE]

Bigg Boss Exclusive: Afsana Khan, Priyank Sharma to Kushal Tandon, contestants who were thrown out of show| Watch Video

Contestants were being evicted from the Bigg Boss house many times in the past too, the contestants were out because of their mistakes and rude behavior. So let us tell you the list of those contestants who were thrown out of the show.

Satakshi Singh   |    November 11, 2021 9:12 PM IST

Bigg Boss 15: Bigg Boss 15 fans will be going to see a big update from the house, where Afsana Khan will be kicked out of Bigg Boss house due to his behavior. well let us tell you this is not the first time that someone without elimination. Contestants were being evicted from the Bigg Boss House many times in the past too, the contestants were out because of their mistakes and rude behavior. So let us tell you the list of those contestants who were thrown out of the show.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all