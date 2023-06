Aaliya Siddiqui was evicted from 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'. Watch the video.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui was evicted from 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' recently in a surprise midweek eviction. She was nominated with Jiya Shankar and was evicted as she got lesser votes than her. After her eviction, Aaliya said that she holds Pooja Bhatt responsible for her eviction and said that she has spread negativity in the house. She also called Salman Khan biased for slamming her for speaking about her personal life with Nawazuddin on the show.