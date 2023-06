Tajikistan singer and internet sensation Abdu Rozik is all set to return to the Bigg Boss house.Watch the video.

Big Boss OTT 2 :Tajikistan singer and internet sensation Abdu Rozik is all set to return to the Bigg Boss house. After garnering love from the audience during his time on Bigg Boss 16, Abdu will be entering the second season of Bigg Boss OTT as a wildcard entry.Jio Cinema shared a video announcing the entry of Abdu in Bigg Boss OTT 2. In the video, the singer says, “Aa raha hun vahan pe, shuru kiya tha jahan se. Join me on this journey again.”Abdu Rozik also expressed his excitement about being on the show which is hosted by his ‘favourite bhaijaan’ Salman Khan.