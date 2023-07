In an exciting twist on Bigg Boss OTT 2, contestants got to experience a dose of laughter and entertainment as Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, and Jiya Shankar transformed into doctors for a fun challenge.

In an exciting twist on Bigg Boss OTT 2, contestants got to experience a dose of laughter and entertainment as Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, and Jiya Shankar transformed into doctors for a fun challenge. The housemates were in for a treat as the trio took charge of the BB Health Camp, injecting humor and amusement into the house. Abhishek, Avinash, and Jiya embraced their roles with gusto, donning doctor's coats and stethoscopes, and bringing their unique comedic flair to the task. They conducted hilarious check-ups, prescribed unconventional remedies, and had the contestants in splits with their witty banter. The housemates fully embraced the challenge, playing along and enjoying the comic relief provided by the "doctors." Laughter echoed through the Bigg Boss house as the contestants interacted with the trio and participated in their lighthearted medical shenanigans. The BB Health Camp challenge not only added a much-needed dose of fun but also helped alleviate the tension in the house. Contestants reveled in the break from the usual drama, showcasing their lighter and more humorous sides. As the challenge progressed, the housemates bonded over the shared experience, forging new connections and strengthening existing ones. The light-hearted moments provided a welcome respite and allowed the contestants to let loose and enjoy the lighter side of the Bigg Boss journey.