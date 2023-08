In a dramatic turn of events on Bigg Boss OTT 2, Abhishek Malhan emerged victorious over Pooja Bhatt, securing the coveted title of the first finalist of the season.

Bigg Boss OTT 2:The show has been in constant headlines since its inception. The show remains in the limelight for some reason or the other. In such a situation, the task is going on in the house to make its place in the finale of Salman Khan's show. Recently, Family Week was going on in the house and family members had come to meet the contestants. In Family Week, the housemates also had to give a star to a contestant of their choice. In such a situation, Pooja Bhatt and Abhishek got to see more stars than the rest of the housemates. After this, a task was conducted between Pooja and Abhishek in which Abhishek becomes the winner and with this the audience get their first finalist. Must watch the video for more information.