The anticipation for Bigg Boss OTT reaches new heights as rumors swirl about popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee joining the reality show as a wild card contestant. If the speculations turn out to be true, Rathee is poised to bring a fresh wave of excitement and shake things up inside the Bigg Boss house. Known for his outspoken nature and engaging content on social and political issues, Dhruv Rathee has amassed a substantial following on various online platforms. His potential entry into Bigg Boss OTT has ignited a buzz among fans and viewers, who eagerly await his presence on the show.

Rathee's strong opinions and ability to articulate his thoughts have garnered him a dedicated fanbase. If he does enter the Bigg Boss house, his presence is bound to stir conversations and trigger intense discussions on a wide range of topics.While official confirmations are yet to be made, the mere possibility of Dhruv Rathee joining Bigg Boss OTT has already sparked excitement and speculation. Fans eagerly await the show's unfolding, anticipating the impact Rathee could have on the game and the housemates.