House is back with a bang, and this time, it's bringing together two of India's most popular YouTubers, Dhruv Rathee and Elvish Yadav, in an epic showdown!

Bigg Boss OTT 2: House is back with a bang, and this time, it's bringing together two of India's most popular YouTubers, Dhruv Rathee and Elvish Yadav, in an epic showdown! The highly anticipated second season promises to be an explosive rollercoaster of drama, emotions, and fierce rivalries as these internet sensations step out of their digital comfort zones and into the notorious Bigg Boss house.Known for their thought-provoking content, Dhruv Rathee and Elvish Yadav have amassed millions of followers, but their ideologies and approaches often clash. The Bigg Boss house will become the battleground for their contrasting perspectives, sparking fiery debates, intense arguments, and maybe even newfound understanding.Bigg Boss OTT 2 promises to be an unmissable extravaganza, as the digital world's titans, Dhruv Rathee and Elvish Yadav, fight for supremacy, survival, and the ultimate prize. Brace yourself for a thrilling and nail-biting journey as these rival YouTubers battle it out in the glitzy, high-octane world of Bigg Boss! So ,lets see what happens in the house if Dhruv Rathee enters the house.