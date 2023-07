The episode was packed with suspense, drama, and unforeseen twists that kept the viewers on the edge of their seats. Fans and viewers across the country were gripped by the intensity of the 'Battle' eagerly awaiting the final outcome. Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar, and Bebika Dhurve locked horns to win the prestigious "Ticket to Finale"

Bigg Boss OTT 2: In a highly anticipated episode, the housemates found themselves in the midst of a thrilling 'Battle' as Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar, and Bebika Dhurve locked horns to secure the prestigious "Ticket to Finale" - a direct pass to the grand finale.

As tensions ran high in the house, the atmosphere was charged with excitement and anticipation. Each contestant knew that winning this ticket could make all the difference in their journey towards becoming the ultimate winner of the show. The task set for the battle was a test of strength, strategy, and mental agility. The housemates were faced with a series of challenging obstacles and thought-provoking puzzles that demanded quick thinking and determination.As the task unfolded, the competition escalated, and the housemates gave their all to outshine each other. Fueled by their desire to secure the ticket they pushed their limits, leaving no room for complacency. With every move, the dynamics shifted, alliances were tested, and unexpected alliances formed. The task became a true test of survival, where the contestants' abilities were pushed to the edge.