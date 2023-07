In a thrilling turn of events on Bigg Boss OTT 2, renowned choreographer Terrence Lewis took the helm of the highly anticipated Dhokha Task.

In a thrilling turn of events on Bigg Boss OTT 2, renowned choreographer Terrence Lewis took the helm of the highly anticipated Dhokha Task. This task was designed to test the trust and loyalty among the contestants, pushing them to their limits. Among the participants, the talented actress Falaq Naaz found herself at the center of the unexpected attacks that unfolded during the task. As the contestants went through a series of challenges, they were faced with unforeseen twists and turns, and the intensity of the task reached new heights. This task not only tested the physical strength and mental resilience of the contestants but also strained the relationships within the house. Friendships were put to the test, alliances were questioned, and trust became a scarce commodity.