Abhishek Malhan, also known as Fukra Insaan, and his stylish airport look after his stint on Bigg Boss OTT 2. Abhishek Malhan, popularly known by his online persona Fukra Insaan, showcased his impeccable fashion sense as he stepped out at the airport. Keeping it stylish and trendy, he effortlessly turned heads with his airport look. Abhishek opted for a cool and casual ensemble that perfectly balanced comfort and style. Completing his ensemble, Abhishek sported a pair of sleek sneakers that added a dash of sportiness to his outfit. He accessorized with a trendy backpack and a pair of stylish sunglasses, making him the epitome of airport fashion.

With his confident stride and effortless charm, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan proved that he knows how to make a statement even while traveling. His stylish airport look definitely caught the attention of onlookers and fans alike. Watch the video to know more.