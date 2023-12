Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jiah Shankar has got a different identity from Salman Khan's reality show. Well, the actress ...

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jiah Shankar has got a different identity from Salman Khan's reality show. Well, the actress has been seen in many popular TV serials before. Recently the actress has been spotted where she is seen in a yellow top. The actress was looking very beautiful even in a simple look. Jiya spoke candidly to the paps. Not only this, the paps also called her a lookalike of Tamanna Bhatia, on which the actress' reaction will surprise you. The actress has grabbed the limelight many times not only for her acting but also for her fashion. The actress is very active on her social media and is often seen sharing her pictures and videos. For more information please watch the video.