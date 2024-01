YouTuber Manisha Rani, who has made her own identity with Bigg Boss, is everywhere these days. Recently she was spotted ...

YouTuber Manisha Rani, who has made her own identity with Bigg Boss, is everywhere these days. Recently she was spotted on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Manisha was looking very hot in a lehenga. Manisha has taken a wild card entry in the show and these days she is seen impressing people with her moves. People liked Manisha a lot on social media and within no time Manisha created a distinct identity for herself. He got a different identity from the show Bigg Boss and people gave him a lot of love in the show. Manisha is still very active on social media and often shares her photos and videos.