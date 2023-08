The anticipation and excitement surrounding the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 have reached a fever pitch as viewers eagerly await the conclusion of this roller-coaster journey.

The Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 last episode will air soon. The highly-anticipated finale, which will take place tonight, will bring an end to the contestants' thrilling journey. The grand finale of BB OTT 2 will be hosted by Salman Khan. While the finale nights was mostly planned over the weekends, this time it is be taking place on August 14, 2023, which is Monday at 9 pm. Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale will stream on JioCinema. The show was initially planned for a run of six-week but was extended after it started getting a good response from the audience. As the finalists prepare for their last challenges and viewers eagerly anticipate the outcome, the grand finale promises to be a memorable and thrilling event that will bring the journey of the contestants to a dramatic and exciting close.