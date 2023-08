Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalist Manisha Rani to next be seen on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17? [Exclusive]

Manisha has been good friends with Abhishek Malhan but he has always considered himself and Elvish Yadav above her. She has now reacted to this and said that their friendship is not dependant on winning or losing.

Video Desk | August 15, 2023 6:34 PM IST

Manisha Rani Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani reached the top 3 in Bigg Boss OTT 2. She has been the most entertaining contestant of the season. Manisha has been good friends with Abhishek Malhan but he has always considered himself and Elvish Yadav above her. She has now reacted to this and said that their friendship is not dependent on winning or losing.