In a season packed with drama and unexpected twists, Bigg Boss OTT 2 showcased the resilience and outspoken nature of Pooja Bhatt. She fearlessly addressed Abhishek Malhan, better known as Fukra Insaan, about his over-confidence, sparking debates and discussions within the house. Watch video to know abut it.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2. She finished off the journey by securing the fifth place. The actress has been quite vocal in the house about Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan's over-confidence. She shared that she knew Elvish Yadav would be the winner and also feels that over-confidence is a bad trait. Pooja Bhatt also went on to speak about her journey in the Bigg Boss house and feels she has come out of the house with her head held high and her spine intact. Pooja's insight into the dynamics of the show was evident when she predicted Elvish Yadav's triumph as the eventual winner. Her astute observation and prediction added a new layer of intrigue to the unfolding drama, further captivating the audience. As the curtain closed on Bigg Boss OTT 2, Pooja Bhatt's impactful presence and candid expressions left an indelible mark on both the show and its viewers. Her unwavering stance against over-confidence and her unwavering journey serve as an inspiration to those who value authenticity, self-assurance, and personal growth.