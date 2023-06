Hadid seems to have emerged to be a heartthrob inside the house, and his flirtatious nature with the female contestants has already become a talking point.

The second season of the controversial reality show, 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', has finally gone live and it has some of the most popular names from showbiz. From Pooja Bhatt and Aaliya Siddiqui to Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar, the contestants are already grabbing eyeballs and creating headlines with their statements and antics. Jiya and Hadid were seen flirting with each other through the day and fans wondered if there was a scope for a love angle between the two. Jiya also admitted to have a liking towards Hadid.Out of the many contestants who are expected to become the headline-makers of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Lebanese actor-model Jad Hadid tops the list. He was the seventh contestant to enter the BB house and no sooner, was seen charming his way into the hearts of the female contestants. Well, what’s a BB house without a dash of romance and looks like Jad seems to be having his aim at the right places.