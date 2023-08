View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Bigg Boss OTT 2 ex-contestants Jad Hadid and Akansha Puri had a reunion lately and once again grabbed eyeballs as their kissing mania was back in the limelight In this latest video, Jad and Akansha Puri prove that something is cooking between them as Jad without any hesitation kissed Akansha on her cheeks, and the actress couldn’t stop blushing, while in the rerun Jad asked her to give him the peck on his cheeks, and she happily obliged. Talking about Jad, he had openly expressed his feelings for Akansha and claimed that his feelings for her are real, while she only she responded mutually. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav BREAKS SILENCE on why didn't he visit Abhishek Malhan in hospital

As their chemistry grabbed eyeballs, netizens are wondering what happened to her marriage with Bollywood singer Mika Singh. Akansha Puri had participated in the Mika Di Vohti reality show, where the singer chose her as his bride and they even got married in front of the world, but later they weren’t spotted together. Well, the marriage was only a publicity stunt, or rather, there was no reality in the reality show. Akansha came into the limelight as Paras Chabbra’s girlfriend who fell in love with Mahira Sharma in Bigg Boss 13, and lately they have announced their separation. Also Read - Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, Nora Fatehi and other Bigg Boss stars' inspiring rags to riches stories