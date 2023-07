The latest episode of the controversial show saw Jiya Shankar, the newly assigned captain 'feeling stressed' about the responsibility.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: The latest episode of the controversial show saw Jiya Shankar, the newly assigned captain ‘feeling stressed’ about the responsibility. A new captaincy task was announced by Bigg Boss as a result. However, Jiya persisted. A morning announcement led Manisha out of jail. The melodramatic event also saw Bebika Dhurve target Jad Hadid as he supported Jiya throughout. This in turn led her to be at loggerheads with Abhishek.Previously, a nasty spat broke out between Jiya and Bebika, resulting in a series of verbal abuses.