Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar opens up about her feelings towards Elvish Yadav. Jiya spoke about her bond with Elvish: "When we first meet, there are a lot of things that we need to talk about. There are so many things that are left. I am glad that in these last days, we got to spend time with each other and I got to know him. I am very grateful for that. Watch the video to know all the details about Jiya Shankar's Bigg Boss journey.This video is not just about her journey on the show but also offers a glimpse into the personal experiences and emotions that have shaped her time within the Bigg Boss house. As Jiya Shankar's fans eagerly await this reveal, they can look forward to gaining a deeper understanding of her journey, emotions, and the special bond she shares with Elvish Yadav.