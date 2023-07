Did Jad Hadid make Akanksha Puri feel awkward? Actress breaks silence, watch video to know more.

Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri’s live kiss has created a lot of hoopla on the internet. The duo is breaking social media feeds as their hot liplock has sparked debates and left netizens divided. While Akanksha’s fans and reality show followers are calling it normal, a section of users have been offended by Bigg Boss OTT 2 makers. Akanksha had recently shared that she felt ‘awkward’ while kissing Jad Hadid as part of a dare task in an episode. The Lebanese model called her a ‘bad kisser’ fo which he got school by Pooja Bhatt who told him to act with more maturity. Watch the video to know what Akansha Puri has to say on this whole matter.