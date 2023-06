Puneet Superstar, the 12th competitor in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, enters the programme after being grilled by Salman Khan and the panellists. Because of infamous reasons, he was the centre of attention. To know more watch the video.

Within hours after entering the residence, he was observed putting toothpaste all over himself. Bigg Boss addressed the problem and issued a last warning to him regarding his actions in the house. But to no avail.In an unexpected turn of events, Bigg Boss OTT 2 made history with its first-ever elimination in less than 24 hours! Puneet was expelled from the Big Brother house by the other competitors last night because his insanity continued. Netizens were ecstatic to see his antics on the show, and many expected that he would take home the trophy this season.

Season 2 of Bigg Boss OTT will premiere on June 17, 2023. Salman Khan will be presenting the show for the first time. The performance will also feature Sima Taparia, Anjali Arora, Awez Darbar, Jiya Shankar, Pooja Gor, and many others.