Manisha Rani targets Jad Hadid in the latest episode of the show, watch the video to know more.

The latest task on Bigg Boss OTT has contestants speaking out and revealing shocking secrets. The show is known for its drama and controversies, and this task is no exception. The contestants are revealing their deepest secrets and scandals, which has made for some intense and emotional moments. The show is a must-watch for fans of reality TV who enjoy drama, unexpected twists, and intense competition. Salman announces the bottom 3 of this week- Falaq, Jad and Avinash and the housemates vote Falaq out of the house. Avinash and Jiya are heartbroken with the news, the actor tells Falaq to wait for him.