Bigg Boss OTT 2 has entered its sixth week. With the entry of wildcards last to last week, the competition has now increased. Recently, Falaq Naaz got evicted from the house and now other two contestants have been nominated for this week. The nominations task took place in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house where Pooja Bhatt, who is currently the captain of the house had the power to give a green apple to one of the contestants to save them from this week’s nominations. Pooja Bhatt saved Abhishek Malhan. Then, the captain was given the power to decide who will nominate how many contestants. 4 contestants nominated Manisha Rani and Aashika Bhatia, 1 contestant nominated Jiya Shankar, and 1 nominated Jad Hadid. 2 contestants nominated Bebika Dhurve and Avinash Sachdev, and Elvish Yadav. Therefore, Manisha Rani and Aashika Bhatia are the only two contestants nominated this week.