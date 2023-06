Pooja Bhatt reveals the ordeal of her alcohol addiction and how she overcame it, watch the video to know more.

It's been just a few days since the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' commenced and the contestants seem to be warming up to each other and sharing details about their life.Filmmaker-actress Pooja Bhatt, who is seen as a contestant in the show, spoke about her battle with alcoholism at the age of 44 and then her journey to sobriety.Pooja was seen talking to co-contestant Cyrus Broacha and said: "I had a drinking problem, and that's why I acknowledged my addiction and made the decision to quit."She then spoke about how she was labelled as an "alcoholic" by people and how she tackled that.