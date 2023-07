Recently, Pooja Bhatt lost her cool on Jiya Shankar as the duo ended into a serious verbal dual. Pooja is known for being opinionated and at times entering serious rifts with her the housemates.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bigg Boss OTT 2 is in its full swing and is getting nastier with every new episode. The celebrity reality show known for catfights, competitive rivalries, blossoming romance and friendship of convenience is becoming spicier. The audiences are set for a roller-coaster experience as a new twist and turn happens inside the Bigg Boss house. The inmates getting into heated arguments and using abusive language is not a new thing in most reality shows. Recently, Pooja Bhatt lost her cool on Jiya Shankar as the duo ended into a serious verbal dual. Pooja is known for being opinionated and at times entering serious rifts with her the housemates.