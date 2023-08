In a dramatic turn of events on "Bigg Boss OTT 2," the show witnessed a heated confrontation between the charismatic host, Salman Khan, and the popular social media star, Elvish Yadav.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: New explosions are constantly being seen in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, in Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar, popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav had a fight with Salman Khan, this talk of Bhaijaan left the fans of Elvish Yadav exasperated and they have stood in support of Elvish. Ever since the episode went live, Elvish fans have started voicing their anger on Salman Khan. Well, in such a situation, the medicine of some media reports is that Bhaijaan's Instagram followers have fallen in the affair of Elvish vs Salman. Screenshots of Salman Khan's following are being posted in the reports. Not only this, Elvish has recently crossed 10 million on Instagram and for this he has also thanked his Insta family. Let us know how much truth is there in this rumor spread for Salman Khan.