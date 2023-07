Pooja Bhatt's directorial task inside the Bigg Boss house brought an aura of unpredictability, keeping both the housemates and the audience on their toes. With her keen eye for storytelling, she orchestrated engaging tasks that tested the contestants' versatility and emotional depths.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: In a jaw-dropping turn of events, this season witnessed an unprecedented twist when Bollywood filmmaker and actress Pooja Bhatt was given the role of Director inside the Bigg Boss house. The move left both the housemates and viewers astounded as they anticipated the creative genius Pooja Bhatt would bring to the reality show. As the Director, Pooja Bhatt brought her years of industry experience and storytelling prowess into the dynamics of the house. Her entrance marked a shift in the show's narrative, as she introduced unique challenges and tasks designed to test the housemates' creativity, acting abilities, and emotional depth. Not only did Pooja managed the creative aspect of the show, but she also delved into the housemates' personal conflicts, providing them with valuable insights and guidance. Her interactions with the contestants were a blend of mentorship and support, leaving a lasting impact on their emotional journeys.