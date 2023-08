Urfi Javed reveals her favorite top three contestants . In addition, the actress shared her thoughts on the remaining competitors who are now residing in the house.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan's show is moving towards its finale and in such a situation everyone is engaged in winner predictions and supporting their respective contestants. Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has also revealed the names of her top 3 contestants. Not only this, the actress has also given her opinion about the rest of the contestants currently present in Bigg Boss house.She also made a surprising prediction about the contestant Jiya Shankar. As the reality show drama unfolds, Urfi confidently voiced her opinion, stating that Jiya Shankar might be on the brink of elimination from the Bigg Boss house.In the video, Urfi Javed, known for her straightforward and candid demeanor, shared her observations and insights on the ongoing season. With her knack for reading the dynamics of the house, Urfi pointed out the factors that could lead to Jiya Shankar's potential eviction. Must watch the video for more information.