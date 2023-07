Vijay Varma and Shweta Tripathi were total bosses in the FIR task, showing off their leadership skills and helping the contestants to complete the task.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is gathering the great attention of the viewers with all the fun, drama as well as chaos between the contestants. Meanwhile, the episodes of Weekend Ka Vaar are the most viewed due to Salman Khan.The upcoming end-of-week episode was special as the Bollywood star welcomed Kaalkoot actors Vijay Varma and Shweta Tripathi Sharma. Vijay Varma and Shweta Tripathi took the lead in the FIR task on Weekend Ka Vaar, guiding the contestants through the challenge with their expert knowledge and quick thinking. They worked together seamlessly to help the contestants complete the task successfully.