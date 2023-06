Actor Salman Khan is all set to host his first 'Weekend Ka Vaar' of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'. This Weekend Ka Vaar show will gonna have huge twist.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 : Actor Salman Khan is all set to host his first 'Weekend Ka Vaar' of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'. And guess what? Rakul Preet Singh will join him on the sets. Rakul will be seen promoting her recently released film 'I Love You' on 'Bigg Boss OTT' which is currently streaming on Jio Cinema. "I'm really excited to be a part of the first Weekend Ka Waar on Bigg Boss OTT. I'm a huge fan of the show and always try to catch the weekend episodes! I'm eagerly looking forward to meeting all the contestants and having a fantastic time with Salman sir. It's going to be a lot of fun to see Salman sir in action, and I'll bring some love-filled excitement to the vaar by adding my own special twist," Rakul said.