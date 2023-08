Kriti Mehra, Elvish Yadav's girlfriend, is making headlines: Here's all you need to know about their romantic love story.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: The most renowed YouTuber Elvish Yadav has been making headlines for his suave behavior and unique style ever since he entered the reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'. Elvish Yadav's girlfriend's name is Kirti Mehra, who is a YouTuber and Influencer by profession just like Elvish. Kirti also has a strong fan following on social media. According to reports, Elvish and Kirti dated each other for about 6-7 years. However, a year and a half ago, the two parted ways.Everyone wants to know how Elvish and Kirti met. Kirti Mehra in one of her interviews talked about her first meeting with Elvish Yadav. He told that both studied in the same college. She told that once when she was practicing for the dance society, Elvish saw her for the first time and fell in love with her at first sight. Now,Kirti and Elvish Yadav are not lovers, both of them had broken up one and a half year back. Before the breakup, they used to make vlogs together, in which people became fans after seeing their cute chemistry. However, the news of their separation left fans heartbroken.