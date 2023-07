Jad Hadid The international sensation, who is loved for his charm and good looks is a well-known actor and model in both the Arab and European worlds.

Jad Hadid The international sensation, who is loved for his charm and good looks is a well-known actor and model in both the Arab and European worlds. Born in 1986, he is one of the richest models in Lebanon. He is a Lebanese model residing in Dubai. He is a divorcee and also has a young daughter Cattleya Hadid with his ex-wife. Salman Khan further warned Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri for indulging in such intimate activities on the show.Jad Hadid’s career started when he was only 13 years old. Jad was scouted out on the street by a fast-food restaurant chain that wanted to feature him in a television commercial. He also played an important role in the drama ‘Out Loud.’The international sensation, who is loved for his charm and good looks is a well-known actor and model in both the Arab and European worlds. Born in 1986, he is one of the richest models in Lebanon.