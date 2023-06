On the much awaited reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, Manisha Rani, a well-known social media influencer from Bihar, is poised to enthral fans with her distinctive blend of Bihari swag and cultivated intelligence. To know watch the video.

Born and nurtured in Bihar, Manisha Rani embodies the vibrant essence of her home state. With her charming demeanour and magnetic passion, she easily embodies the spirit of Bihari swag. Manisha proudly conveys the rich cultural traditions of Bihar via her appearance and attitude. By taking part in Bigg Boss OTT 2 she is drawing attention to her less well-known culture, she hopes to dispel prejudices and promote the variety and depth of her culture. in main roles. She has a reputation for speaking truth to power, much like Archana Gautam. She is renowned for speaking her mind, like Shehnaaz.Manisha Rani will have more opportunities to display her skills and personality thanks to her official participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Millions of fans eagerly anticipate seeing her Bihari swag and brains on screen with Salman Khan as the show’s presenter.