Bigg Boss OTT 2: Amidst the buzz and speculation surrounding the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 17, a surprising twist has emerged as popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner, Elvish Yadav, has made a bold decision to decline the invitation to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house, hosted by none other than Salman Khan. Elvish Yadav made history by becoming the first wild card participant to take home the Bigg Boss trophy. Additionally, Elvish broke all previous records to receive the most online votes on the day of the Grand Finale. He won the final contest against Abhishek Malhan after taking the lead in the voting on Monday night with 48% of the vote. Elvish received 280 million votes in under 15 minutes.