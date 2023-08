Bigg Boss OTT 2's finale has taken an unexpected turn with Abhishek Malhan's health issues. He's one of the finalists, but his hospitalization has raised questions about his presence at the final show.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: In an unexpected turn of events, the highly anticipated finale of Bigg Boss OTT has been thrown into uncertainty as Abhishek Malhan, one of the finalists, faces a health setback. Fans and viewers are left in suspense, wondering if Abhishek will be able to make it to the grand finale night. According to Abhishek's sister he has been admitted to the hospital due to health concerns, raising doubts about his participation in the final episode. His sister, speaking on his behalf, has revealed that his condition is such that he won't be able to perform tonight as planned. His journey on Bigg Boss OTT has been marked by his entertaining presence and strong connections with fellow contestants. His potential absence from the finale has cast a shadow of uncertainty over the dynamics of the show's concluding episode. Fans have taken to social media, expressing their concern for his health and their disappointment at the possibility of him missing out on the show's climactic moment. The anticipation around the finale has now shifted to a mix of hope and speculation regarding his recovery and his potential appearance on the stage.