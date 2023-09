Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Elvish Yadav recently appeared on Shehnaaz Gill's chat show where he spilled details about his music video. Watch the video.

Elvish Yadav, known for his hilarious YouTube videos and incredible comic timing, brought his trademark wit and charm to the chit-chat session. His quirky sense of humor had everyone in splits, and his infectious energy was simply contagious. Shehnaaz Gill, on the other hand, looked absolutely gorgeous and radiated her signature charm throughout the session. Her bubbly personality and quick comebacks made the conversation even more entertaining. The paparazzi couldn't get enough of this dynamic duo as they laughed, shared anecdotes, and engaged in light-hearted banter. Their camaraderie and chemistry were palpable, leaving everyone wanting more. This chit-chat session was truly a delightful treat for fans who adore both Elvish Yadav and Shehnaaz Gill.While the paparazzi clicked them, Shehnaaz quipped, "Mera set mat tod dena. Abhi itne ameer nahi hue hai hum. When the paparazzi asked Elvish Yadav about his upcoming music video, the YouTuber said, "My song is releasing on September 14, on my birthday." Watch the vide to know more.