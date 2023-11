A big news is coming out about famous YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. In fact, on ...

A big news is coming out about famous YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. In fact, on Thursday night, police raided a rave party in Noida, in which 5 people were arrested. Elvish Yadav's name has also come up in this case. In fact, during interrogation, the accused told that they used to supply banned snakes in the parties of Elvish Yadav and also allowed the entry of foreign girls in the parties. According to the FIR of Noida Police, they used to organize rave parties with Elvish Yadav and him in Noida. There were, in which foreign girls were also invited. An FIR has also been registered against Elvish Yadav in this case, although he was not present at the spot during the party.