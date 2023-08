Fans eagerly speculate about Bigg Boss Ott 2 winner Elvish Yadav's potential entry into politics, anticipating his next move with excitement, Watch the video to know more.

Elvish's journey in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' would definitely be remembered for his hilarious one-liners, especially ‘Systumm hang’. Even though he entered the house late, he managed to steal the limelight and hold the attention of the viewers.He took home the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy and a cash prize of Rs 25 Lakh.The top 5 finalists of this season were Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt. Abhishek emerged as the runner-up of the show, while Manisha Rani secured the third position. The YouTuber created history as he became the first wildcard contestant to win Bigg Boss. He not only emerged as the most popular contestant but also lifted the winner's trophy by defeating Fukra Insaan in a star-studded finale. After winning the show he kept a meetup to thank his fans for their constant support. The Elvish Yadav fans meetup was a huge success, with a massive turnout of fans from all over. The event was made even more special with the presence of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. Fans were thrilled to have the opportunity to meet their favorite YouTuber and connect with fellow fans. The atmosphere was filled with excitement, laughter, and a sense of unity among the fans.