Elvish Yadav Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav has won Bigg Boss OTT 2. He created history by being the first wild card contestant to win the show. He opened up about his journey in the show and also spoke about his best friend, Abhishek Malhan not wanting a wild card contestant to win Bigg Boss OTT 2. Elvish further spoke about Manisha Rani flirting with him constantly. The Bigg Boss OTT2 winner also shared a special message for his fans in his 'systum' style.