As the show enters its final stages, the competition has intensified, and the remaining top 6 contestants are leaving no stone unturned to secure their spot in the finale.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Prediction: As Bigg Boss OTT 2 reaches an exciting juncture with its top 6 contestants, the anticipation and excitement among fans are reaching a fever pitch as the show inches closer to its grand finale. The mix of drama, emotions, and strategic gameplay has kept viewers glued to their screens, eagerly awaiting the next twist in the competition. A notable aspect of this season is the active engagement of celebrities and former Bigg Boss contestants in openly supporting their favorite participants. Karan Kundrra, who himself gained fame from a previous season, Gauahar Khan, a seasoned actress and winner of a past Bigg Boss season, and Urfi Javed, known for her candid persona, have all shared their preferences for contestants they are rooting for. Their endorsements add an extra layer of excitement, as fans take cues from these well-known personalities. Among the remaining contestants, Elvish Yadav stands out as a charismatic and entertaining participant who has managed to capture the audience's attention with his humor and engaging personality. Pooja Bhatt and Manisha Rani are also emerging as fan favorites due to their relatability and authentic presence in the house. Abhishek Malhan has carved a niche for himself with his strategic gameplay and interpersonal dynamics.