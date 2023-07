In a heart-to-heart conversation, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee addressed the much-talked-about rumors surrounding his participation in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: The much-anticipated Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has been buzzing with speculations, and one name that has been making the rounds is popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee. Recently, in an exclusive video shared on his YouTube channel, Dhruv finally addressed the swirling rumors about his entry into the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant.The YouTuber went on to explain that while he appreciates the love and support from his followers who were excited about the possibility of seeing him on the show, he believes that the Bigg Boss environment is not aligned with the kind of content he creates on his platform. Dhruv's video garnered immense attention on social media platforms, with fans and followers applauding his decision and appreciating his honesty. The video also put an end to the rumors and speculations surrounding his Bigg Boss entry, leaving his followers satisfied with his clarification. As the reality show continues to unfold with its thrilling twists and turns, it is evident that Dhruv Rathee's presence will be missed by some fans who had hoped to see him inside the Bigg Boss house. However, his decision to stay true to his content values and focus on his YouTube channel only further reinforces the respect he commands as a responsible and principled influencer.