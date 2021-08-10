videos

Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal compares himself to Sidharth Shukla; 'Uske andar wo baat hai jo mere andar hai' [EXCLUSIVE]

As Pratik Sehajpal entered the Bigg Boss OTT house, he got candid about his favourite contestants from the last season. He also spoke about Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla's fights from Bigg Boss 13.

Nikita Thakkar   |    August 10, 2021 8:30 AM IST

Pratik Sehajpal is one of the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT. The reality star has already started making noise in the controversial house. But before stepping into the world of Bigg Boss, Pratik Sehajpal got candid about his game strategy and more with BollywoodLife. In an interview with us, he also spoke about Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's fights from Bigg Boss 13. He stated that the season was extreme and people broke rules. He stated that Sidharth Shukla is a good man and justified whatever he did and said, but his actions went extreme. He also shared that he feels that Sidharth Shukla is just like him.

