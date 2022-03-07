videos

Watch Next

Videos

OMG! Bigg Boss OTT Winner Divya Agarwal's Best Looks That You Can Try As Well : Watch

Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss OTT WINNER Divya Agarwal celebrates her victory with beau Varun Sood and 'bhai' Rannvijay Singha – watch videos

Videos

Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal breaks down after seeing boyfriend Varun Sood; latter motivates her to win the trophy – watch video

Interviews

Bigg Boss OTT: Muskaan Jattana aka Moose REVEALS she was destined to be a part of Karan Johar's show; shares her plan of action in the house [EXCLUSIVE]

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood part ways after being in a relationship for for 4 years, Actress announces breakup on Instagram- Watch

Reportedly, The lovebirds started dating in 2018 and started living together in 2020. A few of Divya's fan are speculating of Varun cheating on her with some other girl. To know more in detail, do watch or latest video.

Satakshi Singh   |    March 7, 2022 6:10 PM IST

Divya-Varun breakup: Bigg Boss OTT winner an Tv actress Divya Agarwal and boyfriend Varun Sood parted ways after being in a relationship for four long years. Divya, on Sunday, announced her split with Varun via a long Instagram post. However, she did not reveal the reason for the breakup. This came out as a big shock for all the Divya and Varun fans out their. Reportedly, The lovebirds started dating in 2018 and started living together in 2020. A few of Divya's fan are speculating of Varun cheating on her with some other girl. To know more in detail, do watch or latest video.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all