Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood part ways after being in a relationship for for 4 years, Actress announces breakup on Instagram- Watch

Reportedly, The lovebirds started dating in 2018 and started living together in 2020. A few of Divya's fan are speculating of Varun cheating on her with some other girl. To know more in detail, do watch or latest video.

Divya-Varun breakup: Bigg Boss OTT winner an Tv actress Divya Agarwal and boyfriend Varun Sood parted ways after being in a relationship for four long years. Divya, on Sunday, announced her split with Varun via a long Instagram post. However, she did not reveal the reason for the breakup. This came out as a big shock for all the Divya and Varun fans out their. Reportedly, The lovebirds started dating in 2018 and started living together in 2020. A few of Divya's fan are speculating of Varun cheating on her with some other girl. To know more in detail, do watch or latest video.