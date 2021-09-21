Bigg Boss OTT Winner Divya Agarwal's Best Looks, One Can Try : Watch Now

she became the winner of the show with Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty becoming the first and second runner-up of the show.

Divya Agarwal: It would not be wrong to say that Divya's name is one of the most stylish beauties of Bigg Boss. Due to her style, she has been in the headlines in the past too.Divya Agarwal has finally won the title of Bigg Boss OTT. And she became the winner of the show with Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty becoming the first and second runner-up of the show. In this video, we showed you the best looks of Divya Agrawal.