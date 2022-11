Tejasswi Prakash- Karan Kundrra to Yuvika Chaudhary- Prince Narula started their love story in the Bigg Boss house; check out the other BB couples who fell in love with each other. Watch Video.

BB Couples: Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality shows in India. Bigg Boss 16 is trending these days. We have seen Bigg Boss contestants fall in love with each other in the house. In this season, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot also started falling in love with each other. If we talk about previous Bigg Boss seasons, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra appeared in Bigg Boss 15, and they both fell in love in the house. In the same way, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat also fell for each other. Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna, Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula, Puneesh Sharma and Bandgee Kallra, and others also started their love stories in 'Bigg Boss.' Let's check out this video in which other contestants fell in love with each other in the house. Watch Video.