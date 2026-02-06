Bindiya Ke Bahubali 2: Sushant Singh, Aakash Dahiya and director Raj Amit Kumar get candid [Exclusive Interview]

Bindiya Ke Bahubali 2 is already creating serious buzz. In an exclusive chat, Sushant Singh, Aakash Dahiya and director Raj Amit Kumar open up about the show's evolution, raw performances and bold storytelling. The team promises higher stakes, deeper emotions and surprises. Catch the new season now on MX Player.

The second season of Bindiya Ke Bahubali 2 is creating quite a buzz in the digital world. It streams on MX Player, which gives a better look into the gritty unpredictable world of Allahabad’s local politics marked by power, loyalties and ambitions. The series shines through a grounded storytelling and believable characters becoming one of the most interesting small-town political dramas. Sushant Singh and Aakash Dahiya with director Raj Amit Kumar spoke to us exclusively about how Season 2 ups the emotional and narrative ante. Catch the new season now only on Amazon MX Player.