Bipasha Baby Shower Bash: Bollywood Bong Bipasha Basu and handsome hunk Karan Singh Grover are all set to give birth to their first child. Bipasha's due date is coming closer. Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan are planning the baby shower with family and close friends, which is today, September 23rd. Bipasha Basu was dressed in all baby pink gowns when she arrived with Karan. Karan Singh Grover wore a blue paint suit, and the two looked fantastic together. Bipasha Basu looks so adorable in her full attire. Watch the video to learn more.